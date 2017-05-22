May 22, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Roca Tile USA has leased a 41,000-square-foot industrial space at 1330 Mark Street in Elk Grove Village, Cushman and Wakefield announced on Wednesday.

The new location will serve as a showroom and warehousing operation, the firm said.

Tags | Chicago, Cushman & Wakefield, Illinois, industrial

