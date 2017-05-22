May 22, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Fitness chain Orangetheory Fitness will open a new location in Cleveland at 740 Prospect Ave. This will give the chain eight locations in the Northeast Ohio market.

Stephanie and Kurt Altenburger are the owners of the newest Orangetheory Fitness location in this market.

Isaac Gold, director of real estate at Silken|Gold represented Orangetheory Fitness in its lease. Rico Pietro, managing partner of Cushman & Wakefield|CRESCO Real Estate, represented the landlord.

