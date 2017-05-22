May 22, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Eileen Flynn was promoted to CFO at MB Real Estate, according to a company announcement.

Flynn’s promotion comes shortly after being appointed to the firm’s Executive Comittee. She will be responsible for financial operations for all third-party managed assets, including commercial office, healthcare and government properties. Flynn has worked at MBRE for over 18 years serving most recently as a senior vice president and managing director of Services and Corporate Controller.

In her new role, Flynn will continue to emphasize the importance of staff mentoring and training. “Employees need to feel the value they actually represent to produce their best work,” Flynn said in a statement.

Tags | Chicago, Eileen Flynn, Illinois, MB Real Estate, MBRE, Office

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com