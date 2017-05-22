May 22, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Marcus & Millichap recently sold Executive III, a 55,863-square-foot office property in Brookfield, Wisconsin. The building sold for more than $3.3 million.

Joe Powers, an investment specialist in Marcus & Millichap’s Milwaukee office, and Frank Roti of Marcus & Millichap’s Chicago O’Hare office had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a loan servicer.

Executive III is located at 125 N. Executive Drive in Brookfield. The building is a three story, multi-tenant office building located adjacent to Brookfield Square Mall.

Tags | Brookfield, Frank Roti, Joe Powers, Marcus & Millichap, Milwaukee, Office, Wisconsin

