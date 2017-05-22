May 22, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap specializing in serving institutional and major private real estate investors, has expanded its national team by forming IPA Midwest-Multifamily.

Michael Barron and Daniel Burkons, senior directors, and Joshua Wintermute, director, will lead IPA Midwest-Multifamily.

“We are excited that these seasoned agents are joining IPA’s thriving multifamily division,” said Jeffery Daniels, national director of IPA Multifamily, in a written statement. “The Midwest is an area of strategic importance; we are looking to grow our market share in this region over the coming years.”

The agents are industry veterans who opened Marcus & Millichap’s Cleveland office 15 years ago, and have since expanded their brokerage business throughout Ohio and its neighboring states. They are approaching 42,000 apartment units sold across 14 states totaling more than $1.8 billion.

IPA Midwest-Multifamily currently has 10 professionals.

Tags | Cleveland, Daniel Burkons, Institutional Property Advisors, Jeffery Daniels, Joshua Wintermute, Marcus & Millichap, Michael Barron, Multifamily, Ohio

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com