May 22, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Indianapolis-based RESOURCE Commercial Real Estate has added Steve Shockley as director of valuation services.

During his career, Shockley has worked in several appraisal firms, beginning in 2005 when he first entered the real estate business while living in Louisville. He then moved to Evansville, Indiana, where he started his own appraisal firm.

For the last two years, Shockley has worked for Butler, Fairman and Seufert, a civil-engineering firm.

Tags | company news, Indiana, Indianapolis, Resource Commercial Real Estate, Steve Shockley

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com