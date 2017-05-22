May 22, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Canal Street Self-Storage, a 66,063-square-foot and 79-unit facility in Chicago was sold to a new owner for an undisclosed amount, according to Marcus & Millichap.

The facility is located at 1601 S. Canal St. and is five-stories.

Tags | Chicago, Illinois, Retail, storage

