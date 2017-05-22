May 22, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Baceline Investments recently acquired the Shoppes at Forest Green shopping center in Louisville, Kentucky — along with another center in Albuquerque, New Mexico — for $7 million.

The Louisville center totals 48,716 square feet.

With the addition of the shopping centers, Baceline has six properties in its portfolio. The centers include Point Plaza and Glendale Square in Milwaukee, MLK Plaza in St. Louis and Clinton (Utah) Towne Center.

The Shoppes at Forest Green, at 10001 Forest Green Blvd., sits across from Hurstbourne Green Office Park, a 1.9-million-square-foot corporate campus office park. Currently 84 percent leased and stable, the shopping center includes restaurant, medical and service retail tenants. The seller was a private investor.

Tags | Baceline Investments, Kentucky, Louisville, Retail, Shopping Centers

