May 22, 2017

Clarius Partners and Preferred Freezer Services opened a refrigeration facility in Chicago’s Pilsen neighborhood.

The $45 million, 227,043-square-foot facility will employ 52 people and is located at 2357 S. Wood St. and will open Tuesday, according to the mayor’s office. The building was developed by Clarius Partners and will be leased by Preferred Freezer Services.

“Chicago is in the midst of an industrial renaissance, and you can see that at work here today,” Mayor Emanuel said. “This facility is doing more than employing 50 people in the Pilsen neighborhood; it is demonstrating the strength of Chicago’s industrial corridors and economic hubs in our neighborhoods.”

The investment was made possible by the city’s commitment to provide a class 6(b) property tax incentive for the project, which will be introduced to the City Council next month. This will allow for a tax savings of approximately $3 million over 12 years.

Tags | Chicago, Clarius Partners, Illinois, industrial, Preferred Freezer Services

