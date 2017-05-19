May 19, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Rockwell Partners completed the $30.5 million acquisition of Mont Clare Apartments, a mixed-use property including 281 units and 21,000-square-feet of commercial space anchored by U.S. Bank.

The property is located at Harlem Avenue and Gunnison Street in Harwood Heights, Illinois. The apartments are comprised of stuidos, one-bedrooms, and two-bedrooms. Amenities include 24-hour fitness center, outdoor pool with a sundeck, club room, business center, private multimedia theater and underground parking.

Rockwell is planning to make significant improvements to Mont Clare’s common area and building amenities in addition to some rental units in need of renovation. The company will also take over property management responsibilities.

Tags | Harwood Heights, Illinois, Multifamily, Retail, Rockwell Partners

