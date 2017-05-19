May 19, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

RE/MAX Northern Illinois hired Chris Calomino as the company’s marketing communications manager.

Calomino will execute marketing strategies and tactics that drive growth. He will help the overall brand development and messaging in the marketplace.

Calomino, of Crystal Lake, previously worked in marketing in the printing and packaging industry. He has over 10 years of experience in digital and print product management. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Bloomsburg University and a masters degree from Marywood University.

Tags | Chicago, Illinois, Multifamily, people, People on the move, RE/MAX, Retail

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com