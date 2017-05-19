May 19, 2017 | Sara Freund | Print Article | Email this Article

An apartment complex, Clybourn 1200, was completed by McShane Construction for developer Brinshore-Michaels.

The 84-unit property is positioned on the corner of Clybourn Avenue and Division Street in Chicago’s Old Town neighborhood.

The building features 17,000-square-feet of retail space on the ground floor, a 25,295-square-foot secured indoor parking garage on the second floor and five floors incorporating 84 mixed-income apartments.

Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts are available. Tenants will have access to a community room, party room with kitchen, a fitness center and rooftop deck with a grill and fireplace.

Along with community amenities, Clybourn 12 will also have a rooftop vegetable garden for residents and an apiary, a beekeeping area.

Tags | Brinshore-Michaels, Chicago, Illinois, McShane Construction, Multifamily

