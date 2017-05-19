May 19, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Novak Construction has finished construction on a 155,820-square-foot retail warehouse facility for Costco in the Northland mixed-use development in Kansas City, Missouri.

The new facility is located at 1600 N.W. 88th St., and includes 20.10 acres of site development and a 30,000-square-foot outlot gas station.

The facility’s interior includes a food court, meat-preparation area, bakery, freezer, optical department, photo department, pharmacy and tire center.

Tags | Costco, Kansas City, Missouri, Novak Construction, Retail

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com