NAI Isaac helped close a lease expansion for AMR Management Services at Chase tower in downtown Lexington, Kentucky.

AMR now occupies more than 20,917 square feet at the tower at 201 E. Main St.

This is the fourth tenant expansion that NAI Isaac has negotiated at the tower in the last year. Paul Ray Smith, Bruce Isaac and J.L. Cannady with NAI Isaac brokered the expansion.

Tags | Bruce Isaac, Chase Tower, J.L. Cannady, Kentuky, Lexington, NAI Isaac, Office, Paul Ray Smith

