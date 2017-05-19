May 19, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Pete Andrews has joined ML Realty Partners as the company’s controller and will oversee accounting and financial reporting functions for ML Realty Partners.

Andrews comes to the position with 20 years of accounting experience in the real estate industry and holds bachelors degrees from Elmhurst College.

