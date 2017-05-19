May 19, 2017 | Sara Freund | Print Article | Email this Article

The Missner Group will head a substantial renovation and expansion project at the Illinois Bone & Joint Institute located at 111 N. Canal Street in Chicago.

The 2,900-square-foot expansion and renovation will consist of extensive interior improvements including the creation of an open ceiling plan throughout the space, the construction of a new physical therapy gym, private therapy suites, a sleek and modernized reception area, coupled with upgraded bathroom facilities. New paint and flooring will be added as well. The project will be completed in this summer.

Heath Yarger is the project manager and Steve Bulger is the project superintendent for the Missner Group. Stephan Rankin Associates is providing architectural services.

