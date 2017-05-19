May 19, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Marcus & Millichap announced the $8.2M sale of a 72-unit apartment property located in St. Charles, Illinois.

Ryan D. Engle of Marcus & Millichap had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of a private company. The buyer, a private investor, was represented by Andrean Angelov of Marcus & Millichap.

The property is located at 1350 Brook St. and consists of six 12-unit buildings.

Tags | Illinois, Marcus & Millichap, Multifamily, St. Charles

