Will Sutila joined Leopardo as a strategic accounts manager, the company announced Monday.

He is tasked with expanding Leopardo’s overall construction business with a focus on its Chicago office. Sutila has 14 years of experience which includes roles at REX Electric & Technologies, a company his family owned and operated until 2016. Most recently he served on the executive management team as a vice president of business development.

Sutila graduated with a bachelors degree from Western Illinois University.

