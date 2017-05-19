May 19, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Robert Weber joins Leopardo as a project executive, the company announced Thursday.

Prior to joining the company, Weber spent more than two decades at Valenti Builders in a variety of roles.

Some of his high profile interior projects include the renovation of 850 N. Lakeshore Dr., Wintrust’s corporate office in Rosemont and a build out for Wayne Hummer in Chicago.

Weber graduated with a bachelors degree in building construction and contracting from Purdue University.

