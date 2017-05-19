May 19, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

A giant food hall designed by jSa and Jonathan Splitt will open in Chicago’s Lake View neighborhood next summer.

The Lakeview Market, located at 3833 N. Broadway Ave., will feature an upscale cocktail bar, a sports bar a wine bar and 20 other food stall options. Furious Spoon Ramen Shop, FireFin Poke Shop and Budlong Hot Chicken have already signed on.

The food hall, a concept by Now Open Project, will be open seven days a week with a heavy emphasis on food service and after-work drinks. The site also has 15,565-square-feet of retail space on the ground floor of a mixed-use development with 135 residential units.

Now Open Project, an incubator that developed the concept, is a collaboration between Anshul Mangal and chefs such as Shin Thompson, Rodelio Aglibot, Frank Fronda and Dustin Drankiewicz.

