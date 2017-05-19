May 19, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Interra Realty brokered the $7.9 million sale of a Lincoln Park condominium.

The property is located at 617-619 W. Drummond Place and consists of 24 residences, according to a statement from Interra. Joe Smazal of Interra represented the buyer who will deconvert the condo into rental apartments.

Tags | Chicago, Illinois, Interra Realty, Multifamily

