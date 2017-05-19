May 19, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

CBRE Group has negotiated the 28,984-square-foot lease for Payment Alliance International at Old Henry Crossings in Louisville.

Payment Alliance will set up shop in the business park’s Building 5, a 33,000-square-foot space currently under construction.

CBRE’s David hardy represented the tenant in this transaction. Nancy Drupps from Trio Commercial Properties represented the landlord.

Tags | CBRE, David Hardy, Kentucky, Louisville, Office, Payment Alliance International

