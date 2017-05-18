May 18, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Noah Juran, vice president of NorthMarq Capital’s Cincinnati regional office, finalized the $7.25 million refinance of Park 42, a 396,000-square-foot flex property at 3600 Park 42 Drive in Cincinnati.

The transaction was structured with a 10-year term on a 20-year amortization schedule.

NorthMarq arranged financing for the borrower through its relationship with First Financial Bank.

Tags | Cincinnati, finance, industrial, Noah Juran, NorthMarq, Ohio

