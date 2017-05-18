May 18, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Mortenson Construction has added Corey Heiman, Kari Labucki and Rakshitha Sattyaprakash to its Milwaukee operations.

Heiman is a supply chain and equipment coordinator for Mortenson’s Wisconsin equipment facility. He has 11 years of experience in business management.

Labucki brings 13 years of experience to her role as an MEP project manager. She is responsible for planning, monitoring, and supervising mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) construction engineering activities on the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports

Center.

Sattyaprakash joins Mortenson as an estimator. She is responsible for compiling and calculating data for use in conceptual/bid proposal estimates. She earned her master’s degree in construction management from Michigan Technological University and her bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Ramaiah Institute of Technology in India.

