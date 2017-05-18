May 18, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Jamie Taylor has joined Bingham Farms, Michigan-based CORE Partners as the community manager of Abbey Ridge Apartments in Oxford, Michigan.

Abbey Ridge is a new residential community with golf-course views, private entrances and a clubhouse.

Taylor brings five years of property management experience in multifamily housing to CORE Partners. Taylor has increased occupancy from 75 percent occupied to 95 percent occupied, and has decreased delinquency from 25 percent to 9 percent during a six-month period.

Tags | Bingham Farms, company news, CORE Partners, Jamie Taylor, Michigan, Multifamily, Property Management

