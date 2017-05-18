May 18, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Meritex has acquired 1080 Park Place, a Class-A, 299,600-square-foot industrial property in Shakopee, Minnesota.

1080 Park Place is 100-percent leased to two tenants. The property is highly functional and offers 38-foot clear heights, an ESFR sprinkler system and abundant trailer parking with excellent access from both Highways 169 and 101.

1080 Park Place will be managed by Steve Dorff, senior asset manager at Meritex.

