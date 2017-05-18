May 18, 2017 | Dan Rafter | Print Article | Email this Article

More than 175 commercial real estate pros attended REJournals’ Cincinnati Commercial Real Estate Summit. Local commercial leaders shared the good news about the Cincinnati commercial real estate market, focusing on the increased activity in the multifamily, retail, office and industrial sectors.

Don Brunner, BRG Realty Group, LLC; Matt Newcomer ARA, A Newmark Company; Craig Kegg, Grandbridge Real Estate Capital; Jessica Odenweller, Saint Francis Group; and Dobbs Ackermann, Ackermann Group.

Keith Yearout, Newmark Grubb Knight Frank; Kevin Schute, CBRE; Joel Dumes, Marcus & Millichap; Chuck Ackerman, Colliers International; and Susan Branscome, NorthMarq Capital.

John Rickert, SVN RICORE, and Dan Neyer, Neyer Properties.

Tags | Cincinnati, Cincinnati Commercial Real Estate Summit, Ohio, REJournals

