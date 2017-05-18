May 18, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Southfield, Michigan-based Farbman Group has completed renovations of the Cambridge Court office building at 2701 Cambridge Court in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

The company worked closely with ownership to to add such features as new ceiling, wall panels, flooring and paint in the lobby and common areas. The company also made upgrades to the building’s parking lot and landscaping.

Cambridge Court is located off Interstate-75 near the Chrysler Headquarters, Oakland Community College and Oakland University campuses, and a number of retail and restaurants.

Tags | Auburn Hills, Cambridge Court, Detroit, Michigan, NAI Farbman, Office

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com