Sterling Bay, Four Corners Tavern Group and a few other private investors have tapped Kass Management Services to manage 16 rental communities comprising of 302 units in Chicago.

The 16 properties range in size from two to 73 units. A few include the two apartments above Four Corner’s Schoolyard Tavern & Grill, six residential units owned by Sterling Bay at 900-902 W. Armitage Ave. and 73-unit McGovern House at 760 Central Ave. developed by Nexstep LLC.

Kass will also be in charge of marketing the available units using in-house leasing agents and outside rental agencies.

Tags | Chicago, Four Corners Tavern Group, Illinois, kass management services, Multifamily, Sterling Bay

