May 17, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Pillar has originated $6.825 million loan to refinance Cambridge Park Apartments in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The property features one-, two- and three-bedroom garden-style units across 198 apartments. Cambridge Park Apartments is fully leased at market rates.

Pillar originated the fixed-rate, 12-year term loan with a 30-year amortization schedule for Shamrock Properties IX, LLC. Pillar closed the transaction on April 27.

Tags | Cincinnati, finance, Multifamily, Ohio, Pillar

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com