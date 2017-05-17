May 17, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

The Opus Group completed a new 175,000-square-foot corporate headquarters for MC Machinery Systems in Elk Grove Village, the development company announced Wednesday.

The two-story building accommodates the company’s growing workforce and changing business needs featuring 50,000-square-feet of office space, 75,000-square-feet of warehouse and storage space and 50,000-square-foot industrial machinery.

MC Machinery Systems develops, sells and supports seven different types of high-tech manufacturing equipment used primarily for metalworking and metal fabrication.

