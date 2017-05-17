May 17, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

NAI Wisinski of West Michigan broker Kara Schroer assisted national home-living retailer Watson’s in securing its first Kalamazoo, Michigan, area location. Watson’s will lease nearly 25,000 square feet of space at 6695 South Westnedge in Portage, Michigan.

Renovations to the former ABC Warehouse space are nearing completion, with Watson’s expecting to open on May 27. The company expects to add at least 10 jobs at the store. When open, the store will feature one of the largest displays of indoor and outdoor furniture, home recreation, pools and hot tubs in the area.

Tags | Kalamazoo, Kara Schroer, Michigan, NAI Wisinski, Retail, Watson's, West Michigan

