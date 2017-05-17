May 17, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

NAI Farbman and Marcus & Millichap recently negotiated the sale of the 125,055-square-foot Garrison Place Office Center at 19855 Outer Drive in Dearborn, Michigan.

Ali Haidar, with NAI Farbman, represented the buyer. Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Garrison Place Office Center, LLC.

The deal was completed for a purchase price of $5.6 million. NAI Farbman will also manage and handle leasing of the property.

Tags | Ali Haidar, Dearborn, Marcus & Millichap, Michigan, NAI Farbman, Office

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com