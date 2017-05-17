May 17, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Jodi Coyer has been added to the property management team at Mid-America Real Estate — Minnesota in Minneapolis.

Coyer will manage the daily activity for The Shops at West End in St. Louis Park, Minnesota.

Before joining Mid-America, Coyer was the general manager for Burnsville Center in Burnsville, Minnesota. She has worked in the shopping center industry for 20 years.

