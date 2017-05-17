May 17, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

SummaCare Center in downtown Akron, Ohio, is now available for lease or sale for the first time since the building was built in 2001.

Colliers International|Cleveland has been awarded the exclusive listing assignment of the property owned by Signet LLC. The building is located at 10 N. Main St. in Akron.

Brian Hurtuk, Katie Watts and Bill Stevens from Colliers International will market the five-story, 90,000-square-foot property.

Tags | Akron, Bill Stevens, Brian Hurtuk, Cleveland, Colliers International, Katie Watts, Office, Ohio

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com