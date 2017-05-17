May 17, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

CBRE was retained by Cannon Commercial to list three retail properties in the Illinois and Indiana area, according to a statement from CBRE.

The properties can be bought separately or as a portfolio. They include Jeffery Plaza at 7131 S. Jefferey Ave. in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood, Canterbury Plaza at 2959 W. 159th St. in Markham, Illinois and Marquette Place at 450 St. John Road in Michigan City, Indiana.

Keely Polczynski and Micheal Gendell of CBRE will list the properties.

Tags | Cannon Commercial, CBRE, Chicago, Illinois, Indiana, Markham

