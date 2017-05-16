May 16, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Transwestern and RFP Commercial recently negotiated the sale of an 11,256-square-foot office building in Pewaukee, Wisconsin.

American Deposit Management purchased the space at W220 N3451 Springdale Road.

Marianne Burish, executive vice president with Transwestern, represented the buyer. Jeanine Sweeney and Bob Flood of RFP Commercial represented the owner.

Tags | Bob Flood, Jeanine Sweeney, Marianne Burish, Office, Pewaukee, RFP Commercial, Transwestern, Wisconsin

