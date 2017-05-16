May 16, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Signature Associates recently negotiated the sale of 20,000 square feet of industrial space at 195 Demille in Lapeer, Michigan.

Paul Hoge of Signature Associates represented both the seller, Illinois Tool Works, and the buyer, Great Lakes MP Corp.

Tags | industrial, Lapeer, Michigan, Paul Hoge, Signature Associates

