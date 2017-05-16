May 16, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

The outdoor power equipment giant, ECHO Incorporated, is expanding its corporate headquarters which PREMIER will build out, the company announced Thursday.

The expansion will add 49,835 square feet to the company’s campus located at 400 Oakwood Road in Lake Zurich. The addition is situated on 35 acres that already holds ECHO’s corporate headquarters, manufacturing and distribution operations. The total space will reach 578,000-square-feet.

Construction will begin in the second quarter of 2016. The majority of the structure will be built using architectural precast, steel and glass materials. The inviting exterior will feature newly constructed sidewalks, curbs and planted trees.

PREMIER Vice President Mark Melone, Project Manager Samantha Skopek and Superintendent Tom Johnson are responsible for the project. Stephan Rankin Associates is the architectural firm on the project. Structurelogic inc. is providing structural engineering expertise and Kimley-Horn is providing civil engineering services.

Tags | ECHO Incorporated, Illinois, industrial, Lake Zurich, PREMIER

