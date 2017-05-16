May 16, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

More than 200 commercial real estate professionals gathered at the JW Marriott Grand Rapids May 12 to network and discuss the state of the office, retail, industrial and multifamily markets in Grand Rapids.

What did they find out? Only that all the commercial sectors here are on the upswing. And, yes, challenges await. But the future of commercial real estate in this key Midwest city looks strong.

Speaking at the event were David Wilkins, Pillar Financial, a Division of SunTrust Bank; Matt Jones, Beacon Realty Group; Dan Meyering, Trillium Ventures MSV; Cassie Tithoff, CBRE, Inc./Valuation and Advisory Services; Jason Krug, Berkadia; and Jeffrey Olsen, 616 Development.

Mark Ansara, Colliers International; Chip Hurley, Newmark Grubb Cressy & Everett; Kurt Kunst, NAI Wisinski; Jeff Karger; and Van Martin, CBRE|Grand Rapids.

Kurt Hassberger, Rockford Construction; Jessica Webster-Huizen, CHEMICAL Bank; Donald Shoemaker, Franklin Partners, LLC; and Bill Bussey, X VENTURES.

Tags | Detroit, Grand Rapids, industrial, Michigan, Multifamily, Office, Pillar Financial, REJournals, Retail

