May 16, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Flex-N-Gate is set to open a manufacturing facility on Chicago’s South Side that will create hundreds of jobs, the company announced Thursday.

The company, partnering with the city and state, will convert an existing warehouse facility into a modern automotive operation that will serve auto makers, including the Chicago Ford Assembly Plant, and generate nearly 300 manufacturing jobs.

The company will begin its lease of the 288,000-square-foot facility in January 2018. The facility was leased and is managed by CBRE. Mitch Adams and George Maragos of CBRE represented the ownership. Jason West and Mike Magliano of Cushman & Wakefield represented Flex-N-Gate.

Tags | CBRE, Chicago, Flex-N-Gate, Illinois, industrial

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com