May 16, 2017

Colliers International has hired Kate North as managing director of workplace innovation in its corporate solutions division.

North will lead the Colliers Workplace Innovation Advisory Services department in Chicago and the central region.

North has more than 25 years experience. Previously, she led global development for e-Work.com. She was also the director of Global Ideation, a workplace consultancy and research group within Haworth Inc., and vice president of the strategic business group within Herman Miller Inc..

