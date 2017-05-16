May 16, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

CBRE has been hired to sell 195,093 square feet of office, retail and parking space at the ASQ Center at 648 N. Plankinton Ave. in Milwaukee.

Patrick Gallagher, Peter Langhoff, Max Schultz and William Bonifas in CBRE’s Milwaukee office have listed the property on behalf of the owner.

The ASQ Center is a 520,000-square-foot mixed-use complex that includes retail, office condos and hotel space. Located in the heart of Milwaukee’s central business district, the property is less than a mile to Interstate-794.

Tags | CBRE, hotel, Max Schultz, Milwaukee, Mixed Use, Multifamily, Office, Patrick Gallagher, Peter Langhoff, Retail, William Bonifas, Wisconsin

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com