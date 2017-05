May 16, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Avison Young was awarded the exclusive sale listing for four buildings totaling 190,000-square-feet industrial portfolio in Mount Prospect, Illinois.

The multi-tenant portfolio is located on a contiguous 10.28-acre site. Avison Young principals Erik Foster and Mike Wilson represented the owner, Clear Height Properties.

The portfolio which is 97 percent leased includes buildings at 501 Algonquin Road, 401-411 West Algonquin Road, and 1840-1864 South Elmhurst Road, and 1870-1894 South Elmhurst Road.

Tags | Avison Young, Illinois, industrial

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com