May 15, 2017

Elizabeth Kmetz has been promoted to vice president of commercial asset management and construction at Birmingham, Michigan-based Broder & Sachse Real Estate.

Kmetz is now responsible for managing property operations, construction, renovation and capital improvement projects.

Formerly serving as the director of commercial property management at Broder & Sachse, a position she took in 2014, Kmetz has more than 14 years of commercial real estate experience. Before joining Broder & Sachse, she worked as a general manager for Hines and a property manager for Equity Office Properties.

Tags | Birmingham, Broder & Sachse, company news, Detroit, Elizabeth Kmetz, Michigan

