May 15, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Investment sales team the Patton|Wiles|Fuller Group of Marcus & Millichap recently negotiated the sale of Northland Plaza, a 210,036-square-foot retail shopping center in Columbus, Ohio.

The center sold for $4.5 million, which equates to $21 a square foot.

Erin Patton, Scott Wiles and Craig Fuller had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a New York-based family office

Northland Plaza is located at 2769 Northland Plaza Drive, just 11 miles north of downtown Columbus. The property was 92-percent occupied at the time of sale, and is anchored by Discount Fashion Warehouse, Scare-A-Torium and Family Thrift. Other well-known tenants include GNC, CSL Plasma, Donatos Pizza and Steak ‘n Shake.

Tags | Columbus, Craig Fuller, Erin Patton, Marcus & Millichap, Ohio, Retail, Scott Wiles, shopping center

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com