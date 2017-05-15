May 15, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Holladay Properties on May 11 hosted a ground-breaking for The Promenade at Founders Square, a $40 million mixed-use development in Portgage, Indiana. The project is the largest single investment in Holladay’s more than 65-year history.

Holladay was joined by representatives from Holladay Construction Group, the general contractor; Tandem Architecture, the architect; lenders Centier and Lake City Bank; and the City of Portage.

The 15-acre Promenade at Founders Square will include 304 residential units and 10,200 square feet of ground-floor retail, commercial and restaurant space.

Tags | Holladay Properties, Indiana, Mixed Use, Multifamily, Office, Portage, Retail

