May 15, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Michael Weis has joined the Corporate Finance Practice Group of national law firm Dykema as a member in the firm’s Chicago office.

Weis joins Dykema from Williams, Bax & Saltzman, where he served as chairman of the firm’s business and transactional practice. He is also a Certified Public Accountant.

Weis’s practice focuses on general corporate representation, commercial real estate and finance and taxation for mid-size privately and publicly held entities. He has represented clients in a myriad of industries including manufacturing, distribution, real estate, health care, food and beverage, technology and professional services.

Tags | Chicago, Dykema, finance, Illinois, Legal, Michael Weis

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com