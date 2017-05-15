May 15, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Cincinnati Commercial Real Estate, part of Newmark Grubb Knight Frank Retail, recently completed a new lease for Chipotle Mexican Grill at 10565 E. Kemper Road in Loveland, Ohio, on behalf of the property owner, L & K 9 LLC.

10565 East Kemper Road is a newly built retail strip center at the corner of Loveland Madeira Road and East Kemper Road.

Chipotle’s 2,250-square-foot lease at the strip center will serve as a new location for the restaurant and includes an outside patio area. Retail specialist TC Bartoszek and managing director John Thompson represented ownership in the lease negotiations.

Chipotle is the newest tenant of the strip center, joining Starbucks Coffee and Sport Clips Haircuts. Bartoszek and Thompson will continue to market the remaining available suite within the strip center, which is 1,200 square feet.

Tags | Cincinnati, Cincinnati Commercial Retail, John Thompson, Loveland, Newmark Grubb Knight Frank, Ohio, Retail, TC Bartoszek

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com