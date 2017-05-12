May 12, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Triad Real Estate Partners has hired Evan Riggle as national director of multifamily. The company also recently opened a new office in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Riggle brings nearly 20 years experience to the table, most recently with the Bradley Company in South Bend, Indiana. Riggle has extensive experience in acquisitions, dispositions, underwriting, valuation and market analysis.

Tags | company news, Evan Riggle, Grand Rapids, Michigan, Multifamily

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com